Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shot up 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.17. 18,285,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 8,722,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $600,000.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

