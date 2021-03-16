Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.62

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.62 and last traded at C$34.49, with a volume of 41197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

