Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.62

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.62 and last traded at C$34.49, with a volume of 41197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

