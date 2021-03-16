Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Sells $41,775.20 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quest Resource alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 908 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $3,459.48.

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 70,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,245. The company has a market cap of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.