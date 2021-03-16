QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) Insider Bruce Coombes Purchases 300,000 Shares

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) insider Bruce Coombes acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($72,857.14).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.15.
QuickFee Company Profile
