QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 25% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $216,423.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.