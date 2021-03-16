Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $649.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

