Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,022 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.17. 485,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743,965. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.