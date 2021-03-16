Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 1,335 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

SBUX traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $111.95. 443,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,429. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

