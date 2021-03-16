Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $57,908,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,135,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,450,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. 37,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

