Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. 232,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

