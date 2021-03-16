Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,091,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,452,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

