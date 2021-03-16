RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells $238,200.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 120,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,793. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.