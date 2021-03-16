Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.76.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $61,911,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

