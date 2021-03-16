RAMP Trading Up 30.2% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $91.35 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00106625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00577940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,694,464 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

