Raymond James Boosts STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

STOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

