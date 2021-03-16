Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

