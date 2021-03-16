Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Raymond James worth $143,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

