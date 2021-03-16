Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.
WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.
In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.