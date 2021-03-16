Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

