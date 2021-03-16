Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $60,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 218,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

