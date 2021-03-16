Razor Network Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $35.01 million and $4.60 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00453655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00058969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00115053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00554902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Buying and Selling Razor Network

