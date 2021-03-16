RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $203.62 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $204.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.68.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $13,979,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $35,860,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,424,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $19,716,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

