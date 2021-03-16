RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $79.60 million and $255,257.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035234 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

