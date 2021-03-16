Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.55% of Realogy worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Realogy by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Realogy by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Realogy by 77.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.