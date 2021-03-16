Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR):

3/15/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through acquisitions, seem encouraging and will likely aid top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive. Also, manageable debt level makes it less likely to default in case of economic downturn. However, deteriorating credit quality is likely to increase the company’s borrowing costs. Significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios and rising expenses due to expansion of franchise and worsening asset quality might hamper the company’s bottom-line growth.”

3/8/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $111.00.

3/2/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

