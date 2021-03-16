Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Himax Technologies (HIMX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX):

3/9/2021 – Himax Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

3/2/2021 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

2/24/2021 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/8/2021 – Himax Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $4.50 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 323,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

