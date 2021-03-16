Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $16.00.

3/8/2021 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/12/2021 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/26/2021 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $15.30 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $14.00.

CCL traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,528,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,406,828. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

