Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

3/16/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/8/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $30.00.

1/22/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

1/20/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 741,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,885. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $1,902,729.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,152 shares of company stock worth $13,588,649. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

