Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MacroGenics (MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/4/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

2/18/2021 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after buying an additional 740,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

