Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

3/3/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$115.00 to C$118.00.

3/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a C$127.27 price target on the stock, up previously from C$102.97.



“

3/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$120.00.

2/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$117.00 to C$118.00.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$120.00.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$109.00 to C$115.00.

2/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$133.00.

2/19/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$113.50 to C$116.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE:RY traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$116.25. 1,218,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$117.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

