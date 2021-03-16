Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,242 ($81.55) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £44.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,190.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

