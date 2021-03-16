Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,242 ($81.55) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market cap of £44.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,190.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
