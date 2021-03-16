Red Pulse Phoenix Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

