RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $212.37 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $212.37 million and $3.49 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00247120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00054002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

