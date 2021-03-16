Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $170.93 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Reef has a total market cap of $425.15 million and approximately $170.93 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00652698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

