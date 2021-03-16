reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $360,997.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00456294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00121997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00559640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,467,113 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

