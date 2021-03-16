Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 338,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of REG opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.