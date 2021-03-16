Remme (REM) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $156,279.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

