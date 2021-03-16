Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 11th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 12,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,927. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.