Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 144,211 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,211 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rush Enterprises worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 273.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

