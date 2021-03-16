Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 244,886 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Extended Stay America worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,472 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 623,339 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 473,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

