Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,508,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $62,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,124,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,697,000 after buying an additional 1,660,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,422,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,380,000 after buying an additional 1,548,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

ITUB opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

