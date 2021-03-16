Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,459,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 486,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $19,485,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

