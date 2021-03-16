Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 18,300 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $25.83.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.