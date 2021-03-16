Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 69,398 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of CarGurus worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.