Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 468.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Gevo worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEVO opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.56.

Several analysts have commented on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

