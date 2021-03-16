Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $334,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

