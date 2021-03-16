Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.72% of LendingClub worth $16,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LendingClub by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LendingClub by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

