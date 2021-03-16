Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $15.14 Million in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Middleby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.