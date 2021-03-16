Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $15.49 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ES stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

