Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of AMERISAFE worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1,191.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

