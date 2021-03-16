Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 641,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,367 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of -169.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

